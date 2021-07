The CIHR Anti-Racism External Advisory Committee will play a fundamental role in shaping CIHR’s community engagement initiatives and the CIHR anti-racism action plan. This important committee was formed in alignment with the commitment made in CIHR’s Action Plan for Year 1 (2021-2022) to engage with organizations and members of the research community with lived experience and expertise to co-develop an action plan to address systemic racism in the CIHR funding system. This committee, the planned engagements with members of racialized communities, and the action plan are key measures to ensure CIHR meets its mandate of supporting research excellence by engaging the diversity of perspectives and experiences that reflect Canada.