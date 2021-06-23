Indians say Aaron Civale sidelined 4-5 weeks with sprained middle finger
Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale will be sidelined 4-5 weeks after being diagnosed with a sprained right middle finger on Wednesday the team announced.www.audacy.com
