Indians say Aaron Civale sidelined 4-5 weeks with sprained middle finger

By Daryl Ruiter
Posted by 
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 7 days ago

Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale will be sidelined 4-5 weeks after being diagnosed with a sprained right middle finger on Wednesday the team announced.

92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

State
Ohio State
Person
Zach Plesac
Person
Cy Young
Person
Aaron Civale
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Logan Allen
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Person
Shane Bieber
#Middle Finger#Cubs#Indians#Mri#Triple A
MLBVindy.com

Civale, Indians hold off Orioles

CLEVELAND — Aaron Civale became the first pitcher with 10 wins this season and Jose Ramirez homered and drove in three runs as the Cleveland Indians beat the Orioles 8-7 Wednesday night, extending Baltimore’s road losing streak to 18 games. Cesar Hernandez had a two-run triple and Ramirez had two...
MLBMLB

Civale (finger) shut down, likely out 4-5 wks.

And then there were none. After meeting with Dr. Thomas Graham on Wednesday, Aaron Civale was diagnosed with a sprain in his middle finger on his right hand. He’s expected to be shut down from throwing for one to two weeks and will likely miss four to five weeks of game activity.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Aaron Civale: Tallies win despite struggles

Civale (10-2) allowed five earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Orioles. Civale got plenty of run support, as the Cleveland offense scored six runs by the end of the third inning. However, he needed every bit of that to earn his 10th win of the season. Civale allowed two runs in the first inning and then surrendered a two-run home run in the fifth inning, causing him to exit with only a one-run lead. Though offset a bit by his ability to work deep into games, Civale has now allowed at least four earned runs in three of his last four outings. For the season, he has a 3.48 ERA with 71 strikeouts across 93 innings.
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Morning Mound Visit: Aaron Civale heads to the injured list

Blake Ruane | Covering the Corner: Coming into the 2021 season, starting pitching looked to be a position of strength for the Cleveland Baseball Team. While they are still holding on to second place in the American League Central division, their depth will certainly be put to the test as Aaron Civale joins Shane Bieber and Zac Plesac on the injured list thanks to a sprained finger that will have him out four to five weeks.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Cleveland places Aaron Civale on IL, selects contract of Justin Garza

The Cleveland pitching carousel continues. Starting pitcher Aaron Civale was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right middle finger that is expected to keep him out for 4-5 weeks. Though, the team was worried that his timeline would have been worse. "I think in the big picture...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Terry Francona: Cleveland's Aaron Civale likely 'to miss some time'

Indians right-hander Aaron Civale left last night’s start with an injury to his right middle finger, and it seems it’ll keep him out of action for a while. Manager Terry Francona told reporters (including Zack Meisel of the Athletic) Civale will meet with a hand specialist tomorrow. The club will know more specifics about his condition then, but Francona added they’re “prepared that he’s going to miss some time.”
MLBharrisondaily.com

Indians expect MLB wins leader Civale to be out with injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale appears headed to the injured list because of soreness in the middle finger on his pitching hand, another major hit for a banged-up …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
MLBwcn247.com

Indians RHP Aaron Civale exits with apparent injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale has left a game against the Chicago Cubs with an apparent injury. Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard with two out in the fifth inning when he was visited by manager Terry Francona and a trainer. It appeared the trainer examined Civale’s right hand before the pitcher was removed. The loss of Civale would be a big blow for Cleveland, which is playing without ace Shane Bieber and right-hander Zach Plesac due to injuries. Civale was 10-2 with a 3.48 ERA coming into the game.
MLBAlliance Review

Cleveland beats Chicago Cubs 4-0, loses Aaron Civale to injury

CHICAGO — Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered, helping Cleveland overcome the loss of Aaron Civale during a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, exited with two out in the fifth inning because of a right middle finger injury. The right-hander had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard when he was visited by manager Terry Francona and a trainer.
MLBMLB

Bullpen stellar after Civale (finger) exits

CHICAGO -- Bryan Shaw found himself in a position he likely didn’t expect to be in during the fifth inning of Cleveland’s 4-0 win over Chicago on Monday. Indians starter Aaron Civale had been cruising through most of the first five innings, working around three hits and two walks to keep the Cubs scoreless at Wrigley Field. It seemed like Civale was on his way to his Major League-leading 11th win of the season, but with one strike to go in the bottom of the fifth, he began motioning for the trainers to come to the mound.
MLBneosportsinsiders.com

Indians top Cubs 4-0, Civale Exits Game with Finger Injury

The Tribe travelled to the Windy City on Monday for a two game series with the Cubs. Bobby Bradley went yard to get the Indians on the board early. This broke an 0-for-14 slump with his fifth homerun of the season. Josh Naylor blasted a two-run homer in the fifth...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians get rough injury update on starter Aaron Civale

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona provided a rough injury update on starting hurler Aaron Civale. With the Cleveland Indians hoping to catch and then pass the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central, their journey just got a bit trickier. On Monday night, star pitcher Aaron Civale left his start early due to a right finger injury. He’s since been placed on the Injured List.
MLBSandusky Register

Civale will miss at least month with finger sprain

CLEVELAND — Indians pitcher Aaron Civale will miss more than one month with a sprained right finger, the latest blow to Cleveland's injury-ravaged rotation. Civale, who is tied for the major league lead with 10 wins, injured his middle finger in a start against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. He underwent an MRI and was examined by Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton on Wednesday.