22 Things We Can't Stop Thinking About From Shopbop's Big Summer Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The 4th of July is your chance to enjoy some extra fun in the sun, fireworks, and food-focused get-togethers. And when it comes to that last one, quality cookware is a must. Since this week typically boasts some of the best sales of the year, right now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen setup. The Kitchn team is particularly eyeing some hard-to-resist deals from Staub. Known for their high-quality construction and gorgeous looks, Staub’s pieces are typically a big investment, but right now you can nab tons of kitchen essentials at seriously reduced prices. Take a look at our top picks below — we dare you to resist number 7! — and shop the entire sale here.