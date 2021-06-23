Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

22 Things We Can't Stop Thinking About From Shopbop's Big Summer Sale

By Krista Jones
PopSugar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo words just changed our entire day: Shopbop sale. If you're anything like us, then all you need is a good sale to brighten up your day. Thankfully, Shopbop is here to do that. The retailer is one of our favorite shopping destinations for chic basics and checking out cool new designers. That's why when you can shop it all on discount, why not? To help you navigate its massive selection, we looked and curated our summer wish list must haves that are now just a fraction of their original price.

www.popsugar.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Tory Burch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#By Far
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Stop Thinking You Can’t Wear White After Labor Day, Because You 100 Percent Can

Anybody else unconsciously start putting away all their white clothing as soon as the beginning of September rolls around the corner? Yeah, weird, right? For far *too* long, we’ve been strictly told that the color was absolutely forbidden to wear after Labor Day because of who-even-knows-what-reason. But because it’s been such a universal social rule, people like me hesitate to sport white or other various shades of the hue in fear that I’ll be shunned. Okay, maybe that’s dramatic, but you know what I mean.
ApparelIn Style

2005's Most Iconic Flip-Flop Is Making a Comeback

Anyone born between 1985 and 1995 is either bemused or horrified by the rate at which the embarrassing trends from their youth are being reintroduced into the zeitgeist by the next generation. Low-rise jeans, Ed Hardy everything, trucker hats. Nothing is safe! Fittingly, another mall culture staple that was right at home with velour sweatsuits and Dooney & Burke bags is ripe for rediscovery, and a set of highly enthusiastic shoppers have taken notice.
ApparelIn Style

Sofia Richie and Vanessa Hudgens Can't Stop Wearing Necklaces Like the Ones You Made at Summer Camp

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Summer 2020 was pretty much canceled thanks to the pandemic, so it's no surprise everyone is looking to have tons of fun and get extra bold this summer, especially when it comes to their going-out style. After spending a year in stay-at-home clothes, all this built-up fashion energy is manifesting in the form of a nostalgic accessory trend that relies on bright colors and eclectic designs: summer camp jewelry.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Kate Spade's Big End-of-Season Sale Is Here, and There Are Bags for Literally $25

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. One door closes, another opens. In this case, we're talking about really good sales. With Prime Day a thing of the past for now, it's only natural for a longing to set in — a longing to score a really, really good deal, that is. But as luck would have it, Kate Spade delivered the antidote.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer and Did My Wardrobe Makeover With These Items

Susie Wright is consistently a top source for sartorial inspiration given her style sensibilities and fashion résumé. She worked as a Nordstrom buyer for years and is currently a stylist and influencer with her blog, So Susie. She recently shared with us the ageless staples she wears to create some of her best outfits. She also just sent over a few more of her coveted pieces, which she used for her recent wardrobe makeover.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Despite the Heat, a Pair of Summer Trousers Might be the Coolest Thing to Wear This Summer

While you’ve probably set aside your wool trousers or leather pants for the summer months, that doesn’t mean you should retire the idea of full-length bottoms for the season altogether. And the styles of summer pants below for women make a convincing case. With breezy fits and lightweight fabrics, these are the kind of trousers that answer the prayers of the women who don’t count themselves fans of dresses, skirts, or even shorts. Though both pant patriots and dress obsessors will adore this season’s assortment.
ApparelETOnline.com

Shop Cute Summer Dresses for 2021

We're all just starting to feel the freedom of summer and enjoying all the sunshine we can! And what better way to soak up all the sun with a new sundress or two?. Right now we're treating ourselves with chic summer dresses that show a bit more skin now that temperatures are a bit higher. We can't get enough of all the cute dresses, rompers and jumpsuits out there -- and there's no shortage of bright colors, floral prints and flirty details.
Buying CarsGear Patrol

This Awesome Electric Camper Van Is for Sale...But We Can't Buy It Yet

Camping is an excellent way to commune with nature. But it comes with a bit of guilt. Whether you're building out a cool custom camper van or using a super-capable truck or SUV, the vehicle you use to get out there isn't great for the environment. There aren't great electric options out there yet. And, even if there were, the charging infrastructure likely isn't there to support them.
Makeupmusingsofamuse.com

Macy’s Beauty Clearance

Head over to macys.com today to snag a few deals on fragrance and beauty! I just picked up the Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Mini Set $14.50 and the Bobbi Brown Essential Eye Shadow Palette for $22!. Here’s a few other items available:. Prada Candy Sugar Pop Eau de Parfum...
Appareltheknot.com

20 Midi Bridesmaid Dresses That'll Make You Stand Out

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. There are a few reasons why midi bridesmaid dresses are trending: They're easier to dance in than long dresses, they feel more elevated than short dresses, and they still allow you to show off a killer pair of shoes. But with a midi bridesmaid dress, there's still a lot to consider. You won't want to blend in with other wedding guests or look too casual, so it's important you find a bridesmaid dress that feels dressy enough for the occasion, even if it's not a maxi dress or gown.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

People Can't Stop Talking About The Contents Of This Fridge In Viral TikTok

Some people like their candy the way skiers like their snow: cold and in large quantities. TikToker @krystleklear1 has taken stocking up on sweets — and home organization — to a new level with a video that's been viewed almost 100 million times on the social media platform. The TikTok shows @krystleklear1 filling a special middle drawer in her refrigerator with a sugar cornucopia: cans of Coke, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Tootsie Rolls, Skittles, York Peppermint Patties, pudding, candy bars, and more. It would be enough to feed a whole neighborhood full of children on Halloween, but it appears as if all this sweetness is intended for @krystleklear1 and her family. There's a punchline at the end of the video, when the TikToker pushes a clear glass mug into the fridge's water and ice dispenser, and the cup fills with M&Ms.
LifestyleApartment Therapy

7 Can’t-Miss Deals From Staub’s Huge Cookware Sale — Yes, Including Their Iconic Dutch Oven

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The 4th of July is your chance to enjoy some extra fun in the sun, fireworks, and food-focused get-togethers. And when it comes to that last one, quality cookware is a must. Since this week typically boasts some of the best sales of the year, right now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen setup. The Kitchn team is particularly eyeing some hard-to-resist deals from Staub. Known for their high-quality construction and gorgeous looks, Staub’s pieces are typically a big investment, but right now you can nab tons of kitchen essentials at seriously reduced prices. Take a look at our top picks below — we dare you to resist number 7! — and shop the entire sale here.