Gwyneth Paltrow Probably Didn’t Write This Guide to What’s Cool and New in SF

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. An opportunity to dunk upon Gwyneth Paltrow and her vagina-egg-shilling website Goop hath arisen in San Francisco, way outside of her natural environs of Los Angeles. SFGate noticed that someone at Goop who is presumably not the golden-haired one herself (she’s no stranger to SF, and has eaten well here in the past) wrote a travel guide to “What’s New and Great in San Francisco,” filled with some admittedly great things, a few new things, and some hilariously weird things, indeed. As SFGate notes, the mention of SF as the “Golden City” really kicks things off, followed by references to Oakland as an SF neighborhood, and recommendations for hotels hours away from the city. We all know how fun it is to ridicule misguided guides to the city, but categorizing Izakaya Rintaro as “catering” is very special. (Its description reads: “For a less typical catered meal in the Bay Area, we recommend Rintaro, which serves excellent Japanese-style food at private parties. They also have a restaurant in the Mission, which is worth checking out, too.”) Rude. [SFGate]