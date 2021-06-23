Cancel
AI Models Rate Seaworld Top Short As Nasdaq Rallies

By Q.ai - Investing Reimagined
Forbes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. Last week, the Fed was suddenly hawkish and spooking investors. But this week, the sentiment has sharply shifted. Something must be in the water because Fed Chair Jay Powell’s testimony yesterday in congress seemed to significantly alleviate anxious investors’ fears. Energy stocks are leading the way today thanks to Brent Crude trading at its highest level in 2 years, while tech stocks continue to sharply recover. On this Wednesday, the Dow Jones advanced 40 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.2%. The S&P is now up 2% this week and sitting 0.1% from a record high. The Nasdaq is also currently trading at its first record high since the end of April. If you’re looking for a way to play this market, the deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Shorts. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best short plays.

