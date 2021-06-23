AI Models Rate Seaworld Top Short As Nasdaq Rallies

What a first half of the year that was for markets. All major indices were well into the green, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulling ahead at the very end of the half to outperform the S&P 500, or in other words, growth appears to be outperforming value yet again. Valuations have been highlighted by some as a concern, however the amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus appears to be helping risk assets in 2021. Covid has largely been kept at bay, at least in the US, with the emergence of an incredible vaccination program going successfully. If you’re looking to de-risk some of those winning stocks, ETFs are a great option to diversify your portfolio and hedge against risks while still keeping some upside potential. Q.ai’s deep learning algorithms are here to help and have identified several Top Buy ETFs for the month based on 90-day, 30-day, and 1-week fund flows.