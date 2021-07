While the Final Fantasy series of games has (nearly) always managed to capture the imagination of gamers around the world, I think it would be fair to say that in terms of spin-offs outside of the gaming world, there hasn’t been as much as there probably should’ve been. Sure, there have been a few ‘films‘ produced, but by and large, most things from the franchise in this regard have largely stemmed from Final Fantasy 7 release (albeit, I think ‘The Spirits Within’ is a very underrated movie!). – Following a report via Eurogamer, however, if you love Final Fantasy 9, then we have some amazing news for you. It has been confirmed that a deal has been struck to give what is arguably the most universally praised release from the gaming series an animated TV adaptation!