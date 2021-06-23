Cancel
Family Relationships

‘My Family Didn’t Talk About This’: A Podcaster Explores Her Confederate Roots

Cover picture for the articleAs many Texas institutions confront their ties to the Confederacy, individuals, too, are investigating how today’s racial injustices are rooted in their own heritage. Hill Country native Jordan Gass-Poore‘ looked into her family’s Confederate ties in an episode for the Southern Poverty Law Center podcast, “Sounds Like Hate.” She told Texas Standard she investigated one ancestor, in particular, who fought for the Confederacy but whom no one seemed to talk about.

