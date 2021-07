It feels like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders as the heavy burden of the pandemic begins to wane and restrictions on businesses and events have been lifted in both California and Nevada. While we all still need to do our part to continue to protect those who are unable to be vaccinated, we have all begun to slowly (or wholeheartedly) jump back into our pre-COVID lives. (NOTE: California and Nevada still require those that have not been vaccinated to wear masks. Visit covid19.ca.gov or nvhealthresponse.nv.gov for details.)