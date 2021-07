In the space of just five minutes a day – about the time it takes to take 30 deep breaths – a simple breathing exercise can lower blood pressure, boost vascular health, and could sharply reduce your chances of developing serious cardiovascular disease. It almost sounds like an infomercial (and we didn't even mention the part about how you can do this in the comfort of your own home, on the couch while watching TV). But this is no gimmick. According to new research, it's the real deal: a highly convenient and easy-to-perform technique that could improve the health of millions of...