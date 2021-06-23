Man wanted in connection to Portsmouth shooting that leaves man injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Detectives said a man wanted for a shooting that left one man injured turned himself in to police late Wednesday night.

On Sunday, June 20, around 7:58 p.m., the Emergency Communication Center responded to a shooting incident near the 6200 block of Hightower Road.

One man suffered a gunshot wound during the shooting.

Detectives were searching for 19-year-old Carlton Sherrod, of Portsmouth, on aggravated assault charges. Sherrod turned himself in at the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office at about 10:55 p.m. Wednesday.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠.