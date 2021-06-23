Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lumberton, NC

Allen honored as NCHSAA’s Unsung Hero Award winner

By Staff report
Posted by 
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGwue_0adNFMja00
Allen

CHAPEL HILL — Lumberton native Brad Allen was selected as recipient of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Unsung Hero Award, announced Wednesday as part of the association’s year-end awards.

The award recognizes someone who “works behind the scenes to benefit the schools and students of the NCHSAA,” a press release said.

Allen, an NFL referee, was honored for contributions to NCHSAA officials and member schools.

“Despite his busy schedule with the NFL, Allen still remains a true supporter of officiating and high school athletics,” the release said. “He still regularly observes high school officials in NC, helping them hone their craft, and regularly makes donations, both financial and in-kind, to support high school officials and NCHSAA schools.”

The UNC Pembroke graduate is a former NCHSAA Regional Supervisor of Officials and Board of Directors member. He began his officiating career at the high-school level with the Southeastern Football Officials Association. He worked in the ACC before becoming an NFL official in 2014.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

756
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Lumberton, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nchsaa#Unc Pembroke#American Football#Allen Chapel Hill#Unc Pembroke#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy