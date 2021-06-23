Allen honored as NCHSAA’s Unsung Hero Award winner

Allen

CHAPEL HILL — Lumberton native Brad Allen was selected as recipient of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Unsung Hero Award, announced Wednesday as part of the association’s year-end awards.

The award recognizes someone who “works behind the scenes to benefit the schools and students of the NCHSAA,” a press release said.

Allen, an NFL referee, was honored for contributions to NCHSAA officials and member schools.

“Despite his busy schedule with the NFL, Allen still remains a true supporter of officiating and high school athletics,” the release said. “He still regularly observes high school officials in NC, helping them hone their craft, and regularly makes donations, both financial and in-kind, to support high school officials and NCHSAA schools.”

The UNC Pembroke graduate is a former NCHSAA Regional Supervisor of Officials and Board of Directors member. He began his officiating career at the high-school level with the Southeastern Football Officials Association. He worked in the ACC before becoming an NFL official in 2014.