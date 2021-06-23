15 Family-Favorite Summer Traditions to Start This Season

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - While we are just a few days into the true Summer season in Cheyenne. The weather hasn’t been the only thing that is hot, as Visit Cheyenne tells Wyoming News Now, they’re receiving reports that are giving them great optimism for the rest of the Summer. A Hot start is exactly what the city needed. Not only to recover, but to set a precedent for the days ahead after the devastating hit the city took in 2020 due to Covid-19. Now, as the Summer gets started, Vice President of Visit Cheyenne Jim Walter explained that they are seeing numbers that rival one of their best tourist seasons back in 2019 already. “We are really excited about the start that we have seen to the 2021 travel season here in Cheyenne. We get monthly reports on hotel occupancy and hotel revenue & we are running at numbers that are up even over 2019 and 2019 was one of the best ever as far as tourism here in Laramie County.”