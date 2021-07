Prime Day is here, which means savings on some of the hottest technology around. Whether you're scouring the website for some of the best iPhone deals or looking for a brand new Nintendo Switch, you may also want to pair it up with a great headset to boot. Some of the best gaming headsets include brands like Razer, Astro, and SteelSeries, the latter of which is known to be particularly excellent. Its Arctis 3 model is 30% off today and will pair up nicely with just about any system you have.