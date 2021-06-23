UNCP swimming named CSCAA Scholar All-America Team

RICHMOND, Va. — A testament to its hard work both in the pool and in the classroom, the UNC Pembroke swimming team was named as one of just 72 NCAA Division II women’s swimming teams to be crowned a scholar all-America squad by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) on Wednesday.

In addition to the team accolades, senior Gillian Manning and sophomore Nathalia Silva both raked in individual scholar all-America laurels with both having registered 3.50 cumulative grade point averages or higher during the 2020-21 athletic season. The Braves were lauded as a squad for combining to post a 3.0 team GPA this season.

Manning, a first team scholar All-America selection, tallied a 3.75 GPA during the 2020-21 campaign amid her pursuit of a master’s degree in business administration. Silva, an exercise & sports science major at UNCP, tallied a 3.84 GPA across the two semesters.