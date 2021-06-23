Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Christine Sinclair leads Canadian team for the Olympics

By ANNE M. PETERSON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yN3H6_0adNFB1b00

Christine Sinclair, who holds the all-time record for international goals among both men and women, leads Canada’s roster for the Olympics.

Coach Bev Priestman named her 18-player squad for the Tokyo Games on Wednesday. The Canadian women are making their fourth straight Olympic appearance and have won back-to-back bronze medals.

As captain of the Canadian team, Sinclair is making her fourth Olympic appearance. She has appeared in 15 overall Olympic matches, scoring 11 goals.

At the 2016 Brazil Games, Sinclair scored the game winner in a 2-1 victory over Brazil for the bronze.

“The Olympic Games have played an important part in the history of Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team, and I am looking forward to do whatever I can to help take this team back to the podium and make history again,” she said in a statement. “Our team is in good spot, we are excited, we are hungry, and we are ready to go.”

Sinclair, 38, has 186 goals in 299 appearances with the national team. Her club team is the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Included on Canada’s roster is Quinn, a midfielder who came out as transgender and nonbinary last year. Quinn is making a second Olympic appearance.

Priestman also named four alternates to the roster: Jordyn Huitema, Sophie Schmidt, Gabrielle Carle and goalkeeper Erin McLeod.

“Ultimately, what it came down to for me is that good feel of who I think can go and change the color of the medal,” Priestman said during a conference call with reporters. “And that’s the team that I got to. But as you can tell, it definitely wasn’t easy, which is a credit to all the players.”

Canada’s Olympic roster by position, with club affiliation:

CANADA ROSTER

Goalkeepers: Stephanie Labbé (Rosengard), Kailen Sheridan (Gotham).

Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon), Vanessa Gilles (Girondins de Bordeaux) Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur) Allysha Chapman (Houston Dash), Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain), Jayde Riviere (University of Michigan).

Midfielders: Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Julia Grosso (University of Texas), Quinn (Reign), Desiree Scott (Kansas City NWSL).

Forward: Janine Beckie (Manchester City), Adriana Leon (West Ham United), Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash), Deanne Rose (University of Florida), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns), Evelyne Viens (Gotham).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

494K+
Followers
264K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessie Fleming
Person
Kadeisha Buchanan
Person
Vanessa Gilles
Person
Nichelle Prince
Person
Desiree Scott
Person
Jordyn Huitema
Person
Julia Grosso
Person
Allysha Chapman
Person
Stephanie Labbé
Person
Christine Sinclair
Person
Adriana Leon
Person
Evelyne Viens
Person
Kailen Sheridan
Person
Erin Mcleod
Person
Janine Beckie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Canada Soccer#Women S National Team#The Portland Thorns#Canada Roster Goalkeepers#University Of Michigan#University Of Texas#University Of Florida#Gotham#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Brazil
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Soccer
Country
Canada
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Sportschatsports.com

Sinclair to represent Canada in her fourth Olympic Games

Christine Sinclair was named today to the Canada Women’s National Team Roster for the 18-player Olympic roster. This will be the fourth Olympic Games in which Sinclair has been selected to represent Canada. Sinclair played in her first Olympics in Beijing in 2008. She was an integral piece in the...
Soccerchatsports.com

Soccer’s Julia Grosso named to Canadian Olympic Team for Tokyo 2020

AUSTIN, Texas – Already a veteran of 24 senior-level caps for Canada, Texas soccer rising senior midfielder Julia Grosso has just added another huge entry on her international resume by being selected as one of 18 athletes to represent Canada Soccer in the upcoming Women's Olympic Football Tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics from July 21-Aug. 6, 2021.
BasketballPosted by
FanSided

Arizona Basketball: Bennedict Mathurin competes with Canadian Olympic qualifying team

With the Arizona Basketball team still, months away from the 2021-22 season, Bennedict Mathurin will compete for the Canadian Olympic qualifying team. It has been a busy off-season for a few Arizona Basketball players, especially as Dalen Terry tried out with team USA for the FIBA U19 Tournament, while Azuolas Tubelis and Tautvilas Tubelis compete with Latvia, and Oumar Ballo competes with Mali. Well, Bennedict Mathurin is another Wildcat with a busy summer.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Trio of Cal Bears Named To Canadian Olympic Water Polo Team

Rising senior Emma Wright and alums Kindred Paul and Kelly McKee were each named to the Canadian Olympic women's water polo team on Monday. Current photo via Cal Athletics. Rising senior Emma Wright and alums Kindred Paul and Kelly McKee were each named to the Canadian Olympic women’s water polo team on Monday.
Indiana Stateswimswam.com

Indiana Alums La Roche & Gaudreault Earn Spots On Canadian Olympic Team

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Water Polo Canada announced that former Indiana University athletes Shae (Fournier) La Roche and Jessica Gaudreault will be a part of the Canada water polo team competing in the 2020 Tokyo Games. La Roche earned a spot on the team competing in next month’s event while Gaudreault will serve as an alternate.
Bridgeport, WVWDTV

Buchanan, Lawrence earn spots on Canadian Olympic Team

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two former West Virginia women’s soccer players found their spots on the Canadian Olympic Team for a second time. Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence both earned positions on the roster for Team Canada in this year’s Summer Olympic Games. The two were the first Mountaineer women’s...
Sports101 WIXX

Olympics-Bird, Taurasi to lead U.S. women’s basketball team in Tokyo

(Reuters) – Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will compete in their fifth Olympics after being named on Monday in the U.S. women’s basketball squad who will bid for a seventh consecutive gold medal in Tokyo. The two players headline a 12-member squad that includes six first-time Olympians and will be...
Swimming & SurfingNew Haven Register

Johansen to lead US diving team at 3rd straight Olympics

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Drew Johansen will serve as head coach of the U.S. diving team for the third straight Olympics. USA Diving announced its coaches and staff for the Tokyo Games on Monday, with the opening ceremony about a month away. Johansen, the personal coach for Olympians Andrew Capobianco and...
Sportschatsports.com

Aaliyah Edwards, Kia Nurse named to Canadian Olympic team

Kia Nurse, Canada, Olympic Games, UConn Huskies women's basketball, Tokyo, France, Women's National Basketball Association, Canada women's national ice hockey team. Aaliyah Edwards and Kia Nurse will both represent the Canadian senior national team in Tokyo, adding to UConn women’s basketball’s already strong Olympic representation. The announcement of the Canadian team ups the total to nine former Huskies set to compete in women’s basketball events in the upcoming games.
Saint Louis, MOnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Simone Biles wins again to lead Olympic team for gymnastics

ST. LOUIS — The last time Simone Biles lost an all-around competition was in 2013 when it took a seasoned Olympian to beat the then-16-year-old, who the world was just learning about. She since has joined the ranks of athletes who most recognize with the mere mention of their first...
Sportschatsports.com

Sam Mikulak Will Lead Another Gymnastics Team to the Olympics

ST. LOUIS — After nearly a decade as the top American male gymnast, Sam Mikulak said he immediately felt relief on Saturday when he made his third Olympic team. “Oh my God, I actually did it,” he said later, explaining the joy that washed over him when he heard his name called as one of the gymnasts headed to the Tokyo Games.
MLSSportsnet.ca

TFC’s Akinola switches allegiance from U.S. to Canada ahead of Gold Cup

American-born Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola has chosen to represent Canada internationally and will be available to the national men’s team for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup. Canada Soccer announced Wednesday that Akinola’s change of national associations has been approved. The 20-year-old Akinola, was born in Detroit but moved to...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Follow the Canadian Olympic Team on Instagram and Twitter

As the swimmers prepare for Tokyo, follow the Canadian Olympic Team on Twitter and Instagram which features MacNeil, Oleksiak, Sanchez, and Ruck. Archive photo via Ian MacNicol. With the Canadian Olympic Trials finally over, and the roster announced here, follow each athlete as they prepare for Tokyo. Below are the...
MLSNew England Revolution

Tajon Buchanan called in to Canada Men’s National Team for 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Revolution midfielder Tajon Buchanan has been called into the Canada Men’s National Team for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. Buchanan has been selected by Canada Head Coach John Herdman as part of a 23-player roster for the three-week continental tournament. Click here to view the Canada Men’s National Team’s full roster.