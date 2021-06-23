Cancel
Sports

England play Germany in Euro 2020 last 16 after Joachim Low’s side finish second in Group F

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

England will play Germany in the last 16 at Euro 2020 after Joachim Low’s side finished as runners-up in Group F.

England qualified top of Group D on Tuesday evening as they beat Czech Republic 1-0 , following the Three Lions’ 0-0 draw against Scotland and 1-0 victory over Croatia .

As such, Gareth Southgate ’s players knew their round-of-16 opponents would be the side that finished second in the ‘group of death’, and Germany occupied that spot by drawing 2-2 against Hungary on Wednesday night.

France, meanwhile, qualified top of Group F with a 2-2 draw against Portugal , who finished third in the pool to advance as well.

Hungary were eliminated in bottom place on two points, despite valiant efforts against all three of their opponents in the group, including a 1-1 draw with world champions France.

At various points on Wednesday night, each of the four Group F teams filled second spot and were in line to play England next.

England’s last-16 clash with Germany will take place at Wembley Stadium, as all of Southgate and co’s group fixtures did, next Tuesday.

The London venue will also host the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020.

England topped Group D ahead of Croatia, who will play Spain in the round of 16 after Luis Enrique’s Roja thrashed Slovakia 5-0 on Wednesday to qualify second in Group E. The other side to qualify from England’s pool were Czech Republic.

England’s last meeting with Germany at a major tournament came in 2010, when Low’s side eliminated Fabio Capello’s team in the last 16 with a 4-1 victory.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

