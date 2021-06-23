Cancel
Lumberton, NC

Stopping to play

The Robesonian
 14 days ago
Robeson County Parks and Recreation Program Specialist Sean Locklear, right, watches Wednesday as children at The Boys and Girls Club of Lumberton play during the county department’s mobile recreation program stop at the center. The program seeks to provide neighborhoods and children across the county with free sports, activities and fun. Four children involved in U.N.I.T.E. Education Foundation Academy camp, which is housed at the club, had a chance to play games like basketball, hopscotch, scoop ball, horseshoes and golf during the session. Courtesy photo | Anthony Govan

 https://www.robesonian.com
