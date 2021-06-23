Cancel
Video Games

FaZe Clan x Takashi Murakami | Contemporary Art Meets the Gaming World

By Constanza Falco Raez
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTakashi Murakami is partnering with the biggest gaming organization, FaZe Clan, to release limited-edition gaming and esports merchandise. This will be the first-ever gaming collaboration to come from the iconic contemporary artist, known as the originator and proponent of Superflat, as well as a dream come true for FaZe Clan. The brand has focused on elevating the lifestyle of gaming since their inception, and this collaboration definitely establishes the organization as the leader of the merge between streetwear and gaming cultures. The collaboration will drop on June 28 at 12pm PT on NTWRK.

Takashi Murakami
#Contemporary Art#Gaming#Ntwrk
