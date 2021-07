Let’s not be coy: Ben Simmons had a disastrous Eastern Conference Semifinals. Expected to be Philadelphia’s “Superstar No. 2” behind Joel Embiid, Simmons played more like a liability. He averaged just 9.9 points in the seven-game series against the Atlanta Hawks, and while he may have shot 60.0 percent from the field, it came on a hesitant 6.4 shot attempts per game. Simmons looked nothing short of terrified to find the bottom of the net, and the Hawks knew it. The team felt more than comfortable sending the 24-year-old to the line, where he shot a dismal 34.2 percent over his 12 playoff games. Hack-A-Ben!