CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people, one of them a teenager, are charged in connection with a fatal shooting in northwest Charlotte, police said Thursday. A news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers responded to reports on Tuesday of a shooting victim. When they arrived, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man, identified as Joshua Hollingsworth, 20, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.