Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livonia, MI

Trinity Health names leader for medical groups

By Kelly Gooch
beckershospitalreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark LePage, MD, has been appointed senior vice president of medical groups and ambulatory strategy at Trinity Health, the Livonia, Mich.-based health system said June 23. Dr. LePage most recently served as the first physician CEO of Trinity Health's largest multispecialty medical group, IHA. He also was chief medical officer of Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic and served in the U.S. Air Force as a staff interventional radiologist.

www.beckershospitalreview.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Livonia, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Md#Trinity Health#Iha#Wis Rrb Clinic#The U S Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
New York City, NYCBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.