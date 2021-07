I have lived in the St. Louis metro area my entire life. I have lived in St. Louis city, St. Charles, and now St. Louis County. I am proud of St. Louis when our area or local residents receive recognition. When I am visiting another city or if I am talking to visitors to St. Louis, I always tell them what a wonderful place St. Louis is. I am sure many of my fellow St. Louisans feel the same source of local pride.