John McAfee Tweet Resurfaces Saying If He Dies In Prison It ‘Was No Fault Of His’
A past tweet from recently deceased John McAfee has gone viral after the computer genius apparently committed suicide in prison. Computer software pioneer John McAfee was found unresponsive in his prison cell in Spain. The country’s Departamento de Justicia released a statement suggesting McAfee committed suicide. A translation of the statement reads, ‘The judicial procession has traveled to the prison and is investigating the causes of death. Everything indicates that it could be a death by suicide.’www.unilad.co.uk