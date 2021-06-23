Cancel
Public Safety

John McAfee Tweet Resurfaces Saying If He Dies In Prison It ‘Was No Fault Of His’

A past tweet from recently deceased John McAfee has gone viral after the computer genius apparently committed suicide in prison. Computer software pioneer John McAfee was found unresponsive in his prison cell in Spain. The country’s Departamento de Justicia released a statement suggesting McAfee committed suicide. A translation of the statement reads, ‘The judicial procession has traveled to the prison and is investigating the causes of death. Everything indicates that it could be a death by suicide.’

New York City, NYNew York Post

John McAfee died of suicide, autopsy results confirm

Newly released autopsy results confirm that controversial tech tycoon John McAfee committed suicide inside a Spanish prison cell while awaiting extradition to the US. The preliminary coroner’s report confirms the initial determination by local authorities that the eccentric antivirus software creator hanged himself in the prison, the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais reported on Monday.
Public Safetygamerevolution.com

Antivirus namesake John McAfee allegedly dies by suicide in Spanish prison after extradition to US approved

John McAfee, the infamous McAfee Antivirus software creator, died of an apparent suicide in his cell in Centre Penitenciari Brians 2, a Spanish prison located in Barcelona, Spain. His death comes just hours after the Spain High Court approved McAfee’s extradition to the United States. The 75-year old tech magnate was known for his eccentric personality and political activism and was facing tax evasion charges that, if convicted, could lead to a 30-year sentence.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

John McAfee dies by apparent suicide in Spanish prison: report

Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee died by apparent suicide in a Spanish prison on Wednesday, police sources told El País. McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, was reportedly found dead in his cell on Wednesday, with the Catalan Justice Department saying it looked like a suicide. His death came shortly after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the U.S. to face tax evasion charges.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

John McAfee’s family question suicide ruling and call for second autopsy

The death of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee has been ruled a suicide in a preliminary autopsy, a report by El Pais has claimed.The Spanish newspaper reported that several unnamed sources close to the case said that the medical examination ruled McAfee took his own life before he was found dead in jail on Wednesday.McAfee has been held at the Spanish prison near Barcelona since he was detained last October at Barcelona airport following years on the run from US authorities.The news of McAfee’s death came on the same day that news broke that his extradition to the US had...
Computer ScienceTaylor Daily Press

John McAfee, the forerunner of the suicide virus in prison, has died – Corriere.it

He has been in prison in Barcelona since October – He was arrested at the airportToday, June 23, the Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States in an attempt to take a plane to Turkey. Here a serious charge awaited him: tax evasion. John McAfee, 75, was found dead in his cell. According to initial investigations, it appears to have been a suicide. Trying to revive him was futile.
Public SafetyThe Verge

John McAfee found dead in Barcelona prison, authorities say

John McAfee, founder of the company behind McAfee Antivirus, has been found dead according to reports from Reuters, El Mundo, El País, and others. He was being held in a Barcelona prison, and the Catalan Department of Justice has stated that his death was likely caused by suicide. Lawyers for McAfee confirmed his death to Reuters and The New York Times, with one saying it was “the result of a cruel system that had no reason to keep this man in jail for so long.”
Public Safetyleedaily.com

John McAfee Commits Suicide In Spanish Jail

Unconventional antivirus programming company originator John MacAfee was discovered dead of suspected suicide in his jail cell in Barcelona, Spain. On Wednesday, soon after that country’s National Court approved his removal to the United States to confront criminal tax avoidance charges, his legal counsellors said. The Spanish paper El Mundo...
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
Public SafetyMiami Herald

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison, reports say

John McAfee, the eccentric founder of the antivirus computer software bearing his name, was found dead inside a jail cell shortly after Spain’s National Court approved his extradition to the U.S., Spanish media reported Wednesday. The 75-year-old cybersecurity pioneer, who was charged with tax evasion and cryptocurrency-related federal crimes in...
Spainbitcoin.com

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
Public SafetyNew York Post

John McAfee’s final hours in a Spanish prison revealed

Tech mogul John McAfee spent his final hours alone inside his jail cell in a Spanish prison, distraught over the decision earlier Wednesday to extradite him to the US on tax evasion charges. The 75-year-old antivirus software tycoon had complained to Spanish authorities that he was in poor health and...