Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Schoop homers again, Tigers beat skidding Cardinals 6-2

By LARRY LAGE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SB2wx_0adNE3wP00

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers are on a relative roll, winning three straight games for the second time in a 10-day stretch.

Jonathan Schoop has had a lot to do with it.

Schoop hit a solo homer and a two-run double to help the Tigers beat the skidding St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 Wednesday.

Schoop has hit 10 home runs this month, including one in an 8-2 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night.

“It’s something special because the hard work is paying off,” Schoop said. “I just have to keep it up. There were some good stretches (previously), but this is one of the best.”

While the Tigers are playing well despite being 10 games under .500, St. Louis is going in the opposite direction.

The Cardinals have lost five of six. Since leading the NL Central nearly a month ago, they have lost 16 of 22 games in large part because starting pitchers and hitters are struggling.

“It’s not a good recipe for shaking hands consistently,” manager Mike Shildt said. “We have to find a solution to both, or at least one.”

Matt Manning (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings. It was his second career start and first at Comerica Park, where his parents were among the fans in the stands that gave him a standing ovation.

“I took him out kind of early, wanting him to experience some success,” manager A.J. Hinch said.

Gregory Soto, Jose Cisnero and Michael Fulmer combined to pitch 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

John Gant (3-4) lasted just three-plus innings. He gave up three runs on two hits and four walks after entering the game leading the majors with 48 walks.

“I just have to throw more strikes, attack the zone a little better and pitch a little deeper into games,” he said. “I didn’t give the team a great chance to win with my outing.”

Gant’s outing ended when Daz Cameron hit a tiebreaking, solo home run in the fourth inning.

Ryan Helsley followed and Schoop hit his 15th homer off the reliever in the fifth to put the Tigers ahead 4-2. They added extra runs to provide a cushion that didn’t prove to be necessary.

The offensively challenged Cardinals scored a run in the second on Nolan Arenado’s solo homer and went ahead 2-0 in the third on Tommy Edman’s single.

Schoop tied it with a double in the bottom of the third.

“His presence in our lineup is just different,” Hinch said. “We know he’s capable of doing anything. All of us want Jonathan up to bat as much as possible.”

HE SAID IT

Hinch, a former major league catcher, acknowledged even he gets mesmerized by Cardinals superstar Yadier Molina

“I get caught watching him behind the plate,” Hinch said. “He’s the marquee guy in the league. He’s a future Hall of Famer.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon was placed on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder injury Wednesday, a day after leaving a game in the fifth inning with a shoulder injury. RHP Seth Elledge came up from Triple-A Memphis to take Ponce de Leon’s roster spot.

Ponce de Leon missed three weeks earlier this year with a shoulder ailment.

“It’s not in the exact same spot as last time, but it’s just fatigue,” Shildt said.

RHP Kodi Whitley (back spasms) has been throwing and is getting closer to a rehab assignment

Tigers: Miguel Cabrera was not in the lineup after leaving the game the previous night with calf stiffness, but he was available to pinch-hit. ... OF Robbie Grossman was given the day off with a non-COVID virus.

The Tigers continue a homestand on Thursday night with a four-game series against Houston. St. Louis opens a seven-game homestand Thursday night against Pittsburgh.

“We have a lot of guys who know how to win, but we’re just not winning right now,” Shildt said.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

492K+
Followers
263K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Daz Cameron
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Ryan Helsley
Person
John Gant
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Michael Fulmer
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Homer
Person
Gregory Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap#The Detroit Tigers#The Nl Central#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBLJWORLD

Tigers sweep skidding Royals, 6-5

Kansas City, Mo. — Willi Castro homered during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 Wednesday for a three-game sweep. It was the Tigers’ first sweep in Kansas City since 2014. The Royals have lost six in a row and...
MLBwcn247.com

Ohtani hits 22nd homer of season, Angels beat Tigers 8-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered for the fourth time in five games and matched his high for homers in a season as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3. Ohtani, who announced on Friday that he would participate in next month’s All-Star Home Run Derby, is tied for second-most homers in the majors with San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. They are one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Ohtani’s homer was part of a four-run third inning by the Angels, who have won six straight home games. Patrick Sandoval won his second straight start. Detroit's Wily Peralta took the loss.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Matt Manning earns first MLB win in 6-2 victory over St. Louis Cardinals

Detroit Tigers rookie Matt Manning earned every bit of the standing ovation he received from the fans. Making his Comerica Park debut six days after his MLB debut, Manning guided the Tigers (32-42) into the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. There's still plenty for him to work on, but the 23-year-old is holding his own in the big leagues.
MLBKSDK

Cardinals close out disastrous road trip with 6-2 loss to Tigers

DETROIT — Wednesday’s Game Report: Tigers 6, Cardinals 2. If Mike Shildt thought he had watched Wednesday’s game before, it’s because it looked eerily similar to many of the Cardinals’ games in the last three weeks. For the second game in a row, the Cardinals manager saw a starting pitcher...
MLBwkzo.com

Homer for Schoop, triple for Rodgers power Tigers to win over St. Louis

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers combined for six RBI as the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 at home Tuesday night. Schoop hit a three-run bomb in the fourth inning for Detroit. Rodgers doubled and tripled to drive in three. Starter Tarik Skubal...
MLBstlsportspage.com

Wednesday’s Game Report: Tigers 6, Cardinals 2

If Mike Shildt thought he had watched Wednesday’s game before, it’s because it looked eerily similar to many of the Cardinals’ games in the last three weeks. For the second game in a row, the Cardinals manager saw a starting pitcher get in trouble early, an offense that failed to score more than two runs and another loss as the Tigers swept the two-game series in Detroit.
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers 6, Cardinals 2: Relentless offense leads to a quick sweep in Comerica

Matt Manning’s second start looked similar to his debut, but this time he collected his first major league win. The Tigers’ offense was relentless on the basepaths and at the plate against Cardinals pitching, adding on single runs throughout the contest to win 6-2 and sweep the two game series.
MLBaustinnews.net

Jose Ramirez helps Indians pound Tigers, 13-5

Jose Ramirez homered and drove in five runs, Eli Morgan collected his first career win and the Cleveland Indians pounded out 19 hits and overwhelmed the visiting Detroit Tigers 13-5 on Monday. Ramirez had three hits and scored twice. Austin Hedges homered and drove in three runs, while Cesar Hernandez...
MLBMLive.com

Shohei Ohtani homers again as Tigers lose 3rd straight vs. Angels

The Detroit Tigers won’t have any complaints if Shohei Ohtani gets an off day on Sunday. The two-way phenom hit a two-run homer as part of a four-run third inning to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 8-3 victory over the Tigers on Saturday night at Angel Stadium. The...
MLBConnecticut Post

Ramírez's 5 RBIs help Indians shake off injury, rout Tigers

CLEVELAND (AP) — There were stitches in Ernie Clement's chin, and the Indians rookie infielder already felt scarred by an on-field accident he couldn't avoid. Clement was down. Josh Naylor's words picked him up. “He just told me to play my heart out,” Clement said. A day after being shaken...
MLBCanton Repository

Jose Ramirez powers Cleveland's offensive outburst in 13-5 win over Tigers

CLEVELAND — José Ramírez homered and drove in five runs, Austin Hedges had a two-run shot and Cleveland bounced back from losing outfielder Josh Naylor to a grisly injury a day earlier by blasting the Detroit Tigers 13-5 on Monday night. Ramírez connected for a three-run drive in the fourth...
MLBarcamax.com

Tigers outlast rain, Cleveland for 9-4 victory in first game of doubleheader

CLEVELAND — The Tigers offense and bullpen picked up struggling starter Jose Urena big-time Wednesday night, off-setting four solo home runs and beating Cleveland, 9-4, in the first of two rain-delayed seven-inning games at Progressive Field. Ignited by Harold Castro, the Tigers scored twice in the second, fourth, sixth and...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers cautious with Miguel Cabrera's health; Akil Baddoo has 'supreme confidence'

If Detroit Tigers veteran Miguel Cabrera had the final say, he would have penciled himself into Thursday's lineup to face the Houston Astros. Instead, manager AJ Hinch gave the 38-year-old an extra day of rest. Cabrera has now missed two games in a row since exiting Tuesday's contest with right calf tightness. He is scheduled to return Friday.
MLBWNDU

Castro, Schoop drive in 3 each, Tigers beat Indians 9-4

CLEVELAND (AP) - Harold Castro and Jonathan Schoop each drove in three runs, powering the Detroit Tigers past the Cleveland Indians 9-4 in the first game of a doubleheader. Castro’s two-out single off Bryan Shaw in the fifth inning scored Nomar Mazara and broke a 4-4 tie. Schoop had a two-run single in the seventh as the Tigers banged out 15 hits in the seven-inning game. Kyle Funkhouser retired all five batters he faced in relief of starter José Urena, who allowed a career-high four home runs in 3 1/3 innings. Detroit won at Cleveland for the first time in five games this season. Rookie Bobby Bradley hit two of the four homers off Urena.
MLBMLive.com

Matt Manning gets first win in Detroit debut as Tigers beat Cards, 6-2

DETROIT -- Detroit Tigers pitching prospect Matt Manning took home the victory in his first start at Comerica Park. The 23-year-old right-hander pitched into the sixth inning as the Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers (32-42) won swept the brief, two-game series with the...
MLBDetroit News

Cabrera, Haase lead Tigers to first doubleheader sweep in Cleveland since 1977

Cleveland – Sometimes Eric Haase has to pinch himself to make sure he's not dreaming all this. It wasn't his own 442-foot blast into the left field bleachers Wednesday night that fired him up. It was watching Miguel Cabrera banging balls around Progressive Field like Haase has seen him do his entire life.