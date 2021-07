The state’s largest firefighter union has endorsed Gov. Phil Murphy, support that brings votes and boots on the ground as the governor seeks re-election to a second term. “Our union has tried to work with every governor that has served during our 125 year history,” said Eddie Donnelly, the president of the New Jersey State Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association (FMBA). “None have, through both words and actions, shown their willingness to put politics aside to protect the safety of our members and the communities we serve more than Governor Murphy.”