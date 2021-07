Google is ready to open the doors to its first permanent physical store in New York City, and thanks to a virtual press preview this week, we have a good idea of what to expect. This isn’t Google’s first physical space ever, of course — the company’s held several pop-ups featuring its hardware products in the past. But the new store on 76 Ninth Avenue, which will open Thursday Jun 17th at 10am ET, occupies the bottom of Google’s building in Chelsea and takes over a previous post office and other space. It’ll offer a year-round location to not only buy Google’s hardware (across the Pixel, Nest and Fitbit portfolios), but also get tech support for a broad ecosystem of products and check out new tech.