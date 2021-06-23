Shifting sands, creeping soils, and a new understanding of landscape evolution

Alberto Beccari, Diego A. Visani, Sergey A. Fedorov, Mohammad J. Bereyhi, Victor Boureau, Nils J. Engelsen, Tobias J. Kippenberg. In strained mechanical resonators, the concurrence of tensile stress and geometric nonlinearity dramatically reduces dissipation. This phenomenon, dissipation dilution, is employed in mirror suspensions of gravitational wave interferometers and at the nanoscale, where soft-clamping and strain engineering have allowed extremely high quality factors. However, these techniques have so far only been applied in amorphous materials, specifically silicon nitride. Crystalline materials exhibit significantly lower intrinsic damping at cryogenic temperatures, due to the absence of two level systems in the bulk, as exploited in Weber bars and silicon optomechanical cavities. Applying dissipation dilution engineering to strained crystalline materials could therefore enable extremely low loss nanomechanical resonators, due to the combination of reduced internal friction, high intrinsic strain, and high yield strength. Pioneering work has not yet fully exploited this potential. Here, we demonstrate that single crystal strained silicon, a material developed for high mobility transistors, can be used to realize mechanical resonators with ultralow dissipation. We observe that high aspect ratio ($>10^5$) strained silicon nanostrings support MHz mechanical modes with quality factors exceeding $10^{10}$ at 7 K, a tenfold improvement over values reported in silicon nitride. At 7 K, the thermal noise-limited force sensitivity is approximately $45\ \mathrm{{zN}/{\sqrt{Hz}}}$ - approaching that of carbon nanotubes - and the heating rate is only 60 quanta-per-second. Our nanomechanical resonators exhibit lower dissipation than the most pristine macroscopic oscillators and their low mass makes them particularly promising for quantum sensing and transduction.