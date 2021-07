While the current governing party makes a mad dash to the left, are busy consolidating their power and corrupting all the levers of power, including the Justice Department, the IRS, FTC and NSA, while establishing policy to make us more dependent on the government, Republicans are doing what they always do. That is, they leap in front of a camera, define all of the problems, grouse about them and then proceed to do nothing. How often have we seen Lindsay Graham, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and others articulate one disturbing "transformation" after another that will result in the erosion of our Republic and then see no action taken to counter them?