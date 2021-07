Former EPA Regional Administrator says advanced recycling ‘will not solve our plastic pollution crisis or slow climate change’. Plastic pollution is a threat to our planet and our health. Every year, at least 15 million tons of plastic waste enters our oceans. Plastic is also polluting our air, soil, drinking water, and food. Recent studies found that adults are consuming roughly a credit card’s worth of plastic every week and documented microplastics in the human placenta. Few are aware that plastic is also hastening the climate crisis at every step of its life cycle from extraction to production to usage to disposal. In fact, if plastic was a country, it would be the world’s fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases.