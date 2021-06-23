Cancel
Google is now looking to Android to fix your Chromebook’s Bluetooth issues

By Michael Perrigo
chromeunboxed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bluetooth stack on Chrome OS has been less than stellar for years. Any peripherals you connect can be inconsistent, and sometimes straight up not work at all depending on the device – specifically those sporting Stone Peak wireless cards. A new commit on the Chromium Repository now shows that Google is working to abandon its BlueZ stack – the Bluetooth stack that currently exists in Chromebooks and Linux – in favor of the stack found in Android. This new initiative, first discovered by Android Police, is known as Floss.

