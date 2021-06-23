Cancel
Sonoma, CA

Sonoma Council Appoints New Councilman

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Felder has been selected by the Sonoma City council by a vote of 3-1 to fill the open council seat left by former Mayor Logan Harvey. Felder, who has served 12 years on Sonoma’s Planning Commission, has stated he will not run for election in 2022. The five member council will not be full for long, however, as councilwoman Amy Harrington has stated she will be leaving the council effective July 1st. A special election will be held this November to fill her vacancy as the majority of councilmembers cannot be appointed and currently there are two appointees.

