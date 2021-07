California has banned state-funded travel to Florida along with four other states over new anti-trans laws that discriminate against the LGBT+ community.The state’s attorney general announced on Monday that they had added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to the list forbidding state employee travel."Make no mistake: We’re in the midst of an unprecedented wave of bigotry and discrimination in this country -– and the State of California is not going to support it," Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta said."California must take action to avoid supporting or financing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people,” a...