Sen. Rick Scott: We Had To Stop The For The People Act Or “We Would Have Never Had A Free Election Again”

Radio NB
 7 days ago

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Sen. Rick Scott talked about the importance of stopping the “For The People Act” from passing through the Senate in order to save the future of fair democratic elections. “We had to stop it or we never would have had a free election...

radionb.com
