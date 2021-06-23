Sen. Rick Scott: We Had To Stop The For The People Act Or “We Would Have Never Had A Free Election Again”

Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, joined "Hannity" Tuesday to discuss the Senate Republicans' success blocking the sweeping legislation on election reforms. LEE: "I'm thrilled that we defeated S.1 tonight. This was a victory for the angels. This bill was written in hell by the devil himself. This bill would make it easier to vote. This would make it easier to vote illegally. This is the "Corrupt Politicians Act", and I'm glad we defeated it. Most importantly Sean, we have to remember that this would have arranged for federal taxpayer dollars to fund campaigns. Several of my colleagues have pointed out to me in the last few days that in their campaigns, if this bill had been law, they would have personally been entitled to tens of millions of dollars of federal taxpayer subsidies into their campaigns. Sean, there's one thing the American people do not want, and that's for the federal government to be running politicians' campaigns. And I'm thrilled that we stopped it."