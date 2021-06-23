Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Britney Spears to address court at conservatorship hearing

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 8 days ago

Britney Spears is scheduled to address a Los Angeles court Wednesday regarding her court-appointed conservatorship, breaking her recent silence on the arrangement that controls her career and finances. The conservatorship was implemented in 2008 when the singer experienced mental health struggles. Fans have waited to hear from Britney on the...

www.wsgw.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Bessemer Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationshipsatchisonglobenow.com

Britney Spears' boyfriend wants marriage and kids

Britney Spears’ boyfriend is “ready for marriage and kids” with the singer. The 39-year-old singer - who has 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, and it has now been claimed that her boyfriend Sam Asghari is also on board with the idea.
CelebritiesKXLY

Iggy Azalea speaks to support Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea claims Britney Spears’ father made her sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) “moments” before the two singers were due on stage. The ‘Fancy’ hitmaker has spoken up in support of the ‘Toxic’ singer and the claims she made last week about her conservatorship being “abusive” and admitted she “personally witnessed” some of the behaviour Britney detailed in her bombshell testimony.
MusicPosted by
StyleCaster

K-Fed’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Gets in Support After His Divorce From Britney

Since his divorce from Britney Spears, fans have wondered what Kevin Federline‘s net worth is and how much he’s received in spousal and child support from his ex-wife. K-Fed and Britney met at a club in Hollywood in 2004 and immediately started dating. “I met her at a club in Hollywood, Joseph’s. Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away,” K-Fed told People in 2008. “I was madly in love with her. Everything just seemed so right. I didn’t see it as too fast or too slow.” In September 2004, three months after they started dating, K-Fed and Britney married in a surprise wedding in Studio City, California.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne: ‘I Feel We Need to Make Sure… She Was Heard’

After hearing Britney Spears’ 20-minute testimony, her mom Lynne Spears is reportedly a “very concerned mother.”. Lynne’s attorney Gladstone Jones was present during the hearing and reportedly addressed the court on her behalf. According to Vulture, Jones said, "I first want to say that was very courageous of Ms. Spears. One thing I want to raise with the court… is when she was there in May 2019 that she didn't feel like she was heard. I feel we need to make sure today that she was heard."
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Wendy Williams under fire for saying 'death to' Britney Spears' parents after singer's court testimony

Wendy Williams is in hot water after she wished death upon Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne on the heels of the singer's court testimony about her conservatorship. During Thursday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the talk show host waged support for Britney, who told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday that her conservators, including her father, have blocked her from removing an IUD, forced her to go to rehab and to take lithium.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Kevin Federline doing now?

BRITNEY Spears fans are curious as to what the pop star's former husband and backup dancer Kevin Federline is now doing with his life. Britney has been candid about battling anxiety and had a very public mental breakdown in 2007 when she initially separated from K-Fed. 🔵 Follow our Britney...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Britney Spears’ judge DENIES lawyer’s motion to remove dad Jamie as co-conservator one week after pop star’s testimony

BRITNEY Spears’ judge has reportedly DENIED the pop star’s request to remove dad Jamie as the conservator of her estate. The bombshell court move comes after last week’s shocking testimony which Britney, 39, claimed the conservatorship was so “abusive,” she wanted to “sue her family.”. 🔵 Follow our Britney Spears...
CelebritiesPopculture

Martha Stewart Undergoes 3-Hour Surgery After Suffering Painful Injury

In what is incredibly surprising, perhaps even blasphemous news, everyone’s favorite domestic goddess Martha Stewart is proving she isn’t perfect after all. The lifestyle expert took to social media this week to share an image of her leg in mid-air wrapped in a hefty medical bandage alongside the caption, “not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story.” Ensuring she is okay, though, Stewart brought out several comments from fans and friends wishing for a quick recovery.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jennifer Lopez Drops Major Ben Affleck Relationship Easter Egg in Latest Campaign

Jennifer Lopez recently dropped a new ad for her latest brand partnership campaign, and it features a major Easter egg about her relationship with Ben Affleck. The ad is for Goli, a gummy vitamin, which the Grammy-winning singer calls one of her "best kept wellness secrets." In the promo, Lopez is busy with business stuff, and she suddenly gets a call on her cell phone. As the camera pans by the device, we can see that "Benny" is the one calling her. This is almost certainly a reference to Affleck.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Claps Back At 50 Cent: "I See U Still In Ur Feels Over That Dinner Date"

He's known to share memes that troll his celebrity friends, but 50 Cent recently got checked over a post he made about Lil Kim. The Queen Bee appeared at the 2021 BET Awards and took to the stage to honor Queen Latifah, and her style was criticized by 50 Cent. He shared a side-by-side photo of Lil Kim next to an owl, and soon, Kim's man Mr. Papers jumped in with a response.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Leaked Beyoncé audio shows just how unreal her voice actually is

After harsh words from rapper, Trick Daddy, questioning Beyoncé’s musical talent, her engineer, DJ Swivel, has released never-before-heard audio that will have Trick Daddy eating his words. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and shop the latest from Beyoncé. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or...