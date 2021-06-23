Police: Man who shot himself during traffic stop has died

New Ulm Police Department, Facebook

UPDATE 3:30 P.M.

New Ulm Police Department has announced that the man who shot himself during a struggle with officers carrying out a traffic stop has died from his injuries.

The man's death was confirmed at a Twin Cities hospital at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, following the incident just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The man has not yet been identified, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

Original story

Police in New Ulm say a man shot himself during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

According to the New Ulm Police Department, at 8:13 p.m. an officer initiated a traffic stop for a "traffic violation" near the 500 block of 7th South Street in New Ulm.

Police say the man "became non-compliant and then combative," and during the "ensuing struggle" he pulled out a handgun and shot himself.

He was taken to the hospital. His condition was not released.

The New Ulm Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.