Seeds Of Change
A new partnership recently sprouted between Mill Village Farms and the Hartness community on Greenville’s eastside. Mill Village, a local nonprofit dedicated to transforming communities through fresh food and providing jobs and training for Upstate youth, is cultivating two 50-foot-square farm plots at the 444-acre urban village. Not only will the sustainable farm add an agricultural component to the community’s many amenities, it will also give back a selection of its yield to local families through the Mill Village FoodShare program. “We want to leverage this partnership to do good,” declares Sean Hartness, CEO of Hartness Development.towncarolina.com