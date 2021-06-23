Seeds Of Change

Jesus told quite a few parables using mustard seeds for illustrative purposes. In Mark’s gospel he combines two parables; one of a farmer who is mystified by the growth of his crops and another about the mustard seed that begins so small and eventually grows large enough to provide shelter for wildlife. I grew up on a cotton farm out in West Texas. Farming is hard work. I spent many hot summer days walking up and down rows of cotton searching for “pot-hooks” or “devil’s claws” as they are sometimes called to uproot. They were sticky and they stunk, and they were large. Rather than hoeing them up, it was easier to grab ahold of the base of the weed and pull it up to make sure that I got the entire root. But that meant I would get sticky and stinky. Ministry is not unlike farming. Sometimes it’s hard work. Sometimes it’s sticky and stinky.