Deodorant for Eczema: 12 Best Picks for Your Pits

In today's episode of "things you never expected to see on TikTok": People swiping glycolic acid (yes, the chemical exfoliant found in a slew of skin-care products) under their arms in place of deodorant. Apparently, the acne-busting acid can also stop sweat, beat body odor, and minimize pigmentation — at least according to the beauty enthusiasts and GA groupies on the 'Tok. And judging by the fact that the tag #glycolicacidasdeodorant has amassed an impressive 1.5 million views on the platform, plenty of people seem passionate about their pits and GA's (supposed) BO-blocking abilities. While some might assume that the views don't lie, others (🙋‍♀️) can't help but wonder if it's even safe to slather the acid on such sensitive skin — not to mention whether or not it actually works. Ahead, experts weigh in on the latest TikTok beauty trend.