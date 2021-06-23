Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

NASA working to fix Hubble Space Telescope computer glitch

By CBS News
 8 days ago

NASA is struggling to fix a computer glitch that has sidelined the iconic Hubble Space Telescope. While the problem is an uncomfortable reminder of the aging observatory’s eventual mortality, engineers are confident they’ll have it back up and running soon. “Hubble is arguably the most important asset in the NASA’s...

AstronomyUniverse Today

To Take the Best Direct Images of Exoplanets With Space Telescopes, we’re Going to Want Starshades

Between 2021 and 2024, the James Webb (JWST) and Nancy Grace Roman (RST) space telescopes will be launched to space. As the successors to multiple observatories (like Hubble, Kepler, Spitzer, and others), these missions will carry out some of the most ambitious astronomical surveys ever mounted. This will range from the discovery and characterization of extrasolar planets to investigating the mysteries of Dark Matter and Dark Energy.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Exolaunch Delivers One Ton of Small Satellites into Orbit on SpaceX’s Transporter-2 Rideshare Mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 30, 2021 (Exolaunch PR) – Exolaunch, the launch, deployment and integration services provider for the New Space industry, announced a successful launch of 29 satellites totaling one metric ton for its customers from the United States, South America and Europe on a dedicated rideshare mission of SpaceX’s SmallSat Rideshare Program. The mission, named ‘Fingerspitzengefühl’, lifted off on June 30 at 19:31 UTC on Falcon 9 ‘Transporter-2’, completing one of the largest and most diverse rideshare missions for Exolaunch. With this launch, Exolaunch has flown 170 small satellites on multiple launch vehicles.
Aerospace & Defensepasadenanow.com

NASA Extends JPL’s Asteroid-Hunting Space Telescope Mission for 2 Years

Officials at NASA marked Asteroid Day Wednesday with the announcement that the Jet Propulsion Laboratory-managed asteroid- and comet-seeking space telescope known as NEOWISE has been approved for a two-year mission extension. “This mission extension means NASA’s prolific near-Earth object (NEO) hunting space telescope will continue operations until June 2023,” JPL...
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Space Weather Focused ELaNa CubeSat Deploys from Cygnus Spacecraft

The sole CubeSat of the 33rd Educational Launch of Nanosatellites (ELaNa) mission was deployed into space at 6:50 p.m. EDT June 29 from Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft hours following its departure from the International Space Station. The CubeSat, Ionosphere-Thermosphere Scanning Photometer for Ion-Neutral Studies (IT-SPINS), was stowed within the Nanoracks...
AstronomySpace.com

Supermassive black holes could host giant, swirling gas 'tsunamis'

Could gas escaping the gravitational grasp of supermassive black holes be forming "tsunamis" in space?. In a new, NASA-funded study, astrophysicists used computer simulations to model the environment around supermassive black holes in deep space. They found that there could be massive, tsunami-like structures forming near these black holes that are essentially massive, swirling walls of gas that have narrowly escaped the intense gravitational pull of the black hole. They even think that supermassive black holes could host the largest tsunami-like structures in the universe.
Aerospace & Defensetheregister.com

It's about time! NASA's orbital atomic clock a boon for deep space navigation – if they can get it working for long enough

NASA has demonstrated the first trapped-ion space clock in a move that could pave the way for real-time navigation in deep space. Reported in Nature, the results of more than a year's experimentation have shown the ion optical clock has outperformed current space clocks by an order of magnitude. NASA engineers believe the level of performance shows the approach could be used to enable near-real-time navigation of deep space probes.
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Does Not Believe We’re Alone, Could Mean Intelligent Extraterrestrial Life

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson believes that humans may not be alone in the galaxy after reading the classified version of the U.S. intelligence report on Navy pilots’ repeated sightings of UFOs. He states that the pilots saw something, they tracked it, locked their radar onto it before following the object. The UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) would then suddenly move quickly from one location to another. Read more for two videos and a bonus.
Space.com

On its first try, China's Zhurong rover hit a Mars milestone that took NASA decades

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Sara Webb, PhD candidate in Astrophysics, Swinburne University of Technology. Rebecca Allen, Swinburne Space Office Project Coordinator | Manager Swinburne Astronomy Productions, Swinburne University of Technology. China's Zhurong rover landed...
Aerospace & DefenseScienceBlog.com

Space Clock Moves Toward Increased Spacecraft Autonomy

The technology demonstration was designed to improve navigation for robot explorers and operate GPS satellites. It reports on a significant milestone. To communicate with Earth stations, spacecraft that travel beyond the Moon’s surface rely on ground stations to find out where they are and where their destination is. NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock aims to give far-flung explorers greater autonomy in navigation. The mission published a new paper today in Nature. It reports on progress made in improving the accuracy of space-based atomic clocks in measuring time over long periods.
Aerospace & Defensewsgw.com

SpaceX launches satellites in rare polar orbit mission

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 88 small satellites blasted off from Florida Wednesday, flew over Cuba and climbed into polar orbit while the first stage, making its eighth flight, flew itself back to a picture-perfect Cape Canaveral landing. Heralded by twin sonic booms, the well-traveled first stage, charred and...
Space.com

Does outer space end – or go on forever?

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What is beyond outer space?...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA SpaceTech-REDDI-2021 Appendix F1: Tech Flights Now Open

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Headquarters has released a solicitation titled “Technology Advancement Utilizing Suborbital Flight Opportunities ‘Tech Flights’” as an Appendix to the Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) umbrella NASA Research Announcement (NRA) titled "Space Technology Research, Development, Demonstration, and Infusion 2021 (SpaceTech-REDDI-2021).” The purpose of this Appendix is to provide funding for the testing or demonstration of space technologies for sustainable presence at the Moon, provide Earth-observing capabilities, and/or expand U.S. commercial space activity. Selected technologies will be funded for testing through flights on U.S. commercial suborbital rockets, rocket-powered lander vehicles, high-altitude balloons, and aircraft following reduced-gravity flight profiles as a bridge between laboratory testing and demonstration in Earth orbit or beyond.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Virgin Orbit Launches 7 Smallsats into Orbit

Virgin Orbit successfully launched seven small satellite into Earth orbit off the coast of California on Wednesday, completing the company’s second successful mission and raising the number of spacecraft Richard Branson’s launch company has orbited to 17. The Tubular Bells: Part One mission included three CubeSats from the U.S. Department...
AstronomyLegit Reviews

A Potentially Hazardous Asteroid Will Zoom Past Earth Today

NASA has been observing an asteroid called 2021 GM4 for a while now. The asteroid is classified as potentially hazardous but has no real chance of impacting the earth. It’s believed to be between 360 and 820 feet across and will zoom past the Earth at a rate of 13,421 miles per hour.
Aerospace & DefenseIFLScience

New Space-Ready Atomic Clock Would Only Lose A Second Every 16 Million Years

Researchers from NASA have reported the results from the first year of operation of the Deep Space Atomic Clock (DSAC), an important technological advancement for incredibly accurate time-keeping in space. The DSAC is 10 times better than current space clocks and had a drift of no more than 4 nanoseconds over 23 days. That means it would take 15.74 million years to be off by a single second.
Space.com

Apollo landing sites: An observer's guide on how to spot them on the moon

Today, there is a lot of excited talk about going to the moon. Again. Shining brightly in our sky, it calls to us like a celestial siren, just as it always has done. NASA is still debating whether it should send astronauts straight to Mars, bypassing the moon altogether, or only go to Mars after a number of successful precursor missions to Earth's natural satellite.