Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN): Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework Is ‘Targeted’ And Focuses On ‘Core Infrastructure’

Radio NB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Todd Young (R-IN) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to give an update on the ongoing talks on Capitol hill about striking a bipartisan infrastructure deal. “So, Guy, the place I come down in is this bipartisan framework that I’ve been a part of producing is, it’s really frankly, it’s been a coup to come up with a much cheaper framework. I think less than half of what the administration had previously proposed for infrastructure. So it’s more targeted. It focuses on our nation’s core infrastructure, and it does so without increasing taxes, which seemingly was a red line for the far left. They wanted to increase taxes, whether it was good for the economy or not. And, you know, I’m really proud of the handiwork here. So I think we’ve got you know, I think we’ve got a decent path to victory. Increasingly, I think the president is apprehensive and anxious about his ability to get something done on a strictly partisan fashion, especially seeing as we’ve been able to pull in 10 of these Democrats who are increasingly invested in this bipartisan work product.”

radionb.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Economy#Sen#Fox News Radio#Guy Benson Show#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Waste Watch: Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are coming together to announce a bipartisan trillion dollar infrastructure bill, but questions remain over how to pay for it and what the money will go toward. David Williams with the Taxpayers Protection Alliance weighs in on the ongoing debate.
Congress & CourtsABC7 Los Angeles

Bipartisan Senate negotiators announce infrastructure 'framework' deal

Following multiple hours-long bipartisan Senate meetings with senior White House aides on a traditional infrastructure package, lawmakers said Wednesday that they have reached a "framework" deal and are headed to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden on Thursday. "We have a framework, and we're going to the...
Congress & CourtsWGNtv.com

Bipartisan group of lawmakers push for new infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With the last attempt at a bipartisan infrastructure bill not working out, a new group of Senators are taking a swing at appealing to Democrats Republicans and the President. “I feel very good about where these bipartisan negotiations have landed,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). 10 Democrats and...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Bipartisan group of senators to brief Biden on infrastructure ‘framework’ after potential breakthrough in talks

A bipartisan group of senators tentatively reached an agreement with White House officials Wednesday on hundreds of billions of dollars in new spending for the nation’s infrastructure system, giving a significant boost to one of President Biden’s biggest domestic policy ambitions. Multiple senators leaving an evening negotiating session at the...
Congress & Courtsbutlerradio.com

Sen. Toomey Optimistic On Infrastructure Package

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey is encouraged that a new infrastructure bill could pass Congress. The Republican spoke to members of the Pennsylvania Press Club earlier this week and said the latest bipartisan negotiations were trending in the right direction. “I think there’s a better than even chance that something gets...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

117th Congress: Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.)

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), the top Republican on the Armed Services Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, wants to put a stop to the ransomware attacks against the U.S., which appear to operate out of Russia. The recent attack on JBS, the country’s largest meat supplier, highlights the call Rounds has put out to address anticompetitive practices in the cattle industry. Washington Post Jacqueline Alemany, congressional correspondent and author of the “Power Up” newsletter, talks with the former governor of South Dakota about his fight for cattlemen and consumers, as well as his bill to repeal outdated or discriminatory laws targeting Native Americans.
Congress & CourtsCNBC

Sen. Jerry Moran on state of negotiations over bipartisan infrastructure plan

A bipartisan group of 21 senators has distributed a new four page document detailing an infrastructure framework. The details of the proposal include spending $360 billion for roads, bridges and major projects as well as $48.5 billion for public transit and $66 billion for rails. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) joined "Squawk Box" on Tuesday to discuss how the negotiations between Congress and the White House are going.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Senators cobbling together bipartisan U.S. infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday met with members of a bipartisan group of senators struggling to develop an infrastructure proposal that could make it through Congress while achieving President Joe Biden's goals. Twenty-one of the 100 senators, including 11 Republicans, nine Democrats...
Foreign PolicyAgriculture Online

House panel: Put the brakes on China-owned farmland in U.S.

China would be barred from buying more U.S. farmland and the land already in its possession would become ineligible for farm subsidies under language approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. On a voice vote, the provision was added to a $197 billion USDA-FDA funding bill headed for a vote on the House floor.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each...
Public Healthundark.org

Opinion: What the Media Gets Wrong About Red-State Vaccine Hesitancy

In May, the late-night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” aired a public service announcement that told viewers to “grow the f*ck up” and take the Covid-19 vaccine. In the clip, a Trump-supporting White woman is belittled for spreading misinformation about vaccination risks via Facebook. Viewers are mocked for listening to her over the advice of health care workers who “are smarter than we are.”