We’re getting closer to seeing recent-snapped photos in the Chrome OS Phone Hub

By Robby Payne
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoticed by Chrome Story, it looks like work is underway for a feature that was debuted at Google I/O back in May of this year. The feature in question is the ability for the Chrome OS to show a user’s latest few photos from their camera roll in the Phone Hub UI. We’ve talked a bit about this new feature and why it could be really useful for a lot of people, so we won’t get too deep in those weeds, here. Just know that the point of it will be to have your recently-snagged photos at your fingertips on your Chromebook without need of any additional steps.

#Google Chrome#Chrome Os#Chrome Canary#Chromebook#Chrome Story#Google I O#The Chromium Repositories
