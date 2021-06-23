Passion, mindset, and responsibility with Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos

It was not until 10 years ago that I heard the term “growth mindset”. After learning about it, however, I came to discern that all I had known was a fixed mindset. We live in a polarized world that pushes people to a fixed mindset, an attitude believing that our intelligence, creative ability, and personality are innate qualities, the quantity of which are fixed constants which we cannot change. Whether we hold this view or not, we are, nevertheless, guilty of endorsing the fixed mindset in one scenario or another—How often do we make remarks such as, “She’s gifted”; “He’s a genius”; or, more subtly: “You have green fingers”; “I’m tone deaf.” In these statements, the “to be” and “to have” verbs communicate a static quality of the noun or adjective following them.