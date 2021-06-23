Passion, mindset, and responsibility with Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos
Dr. Dimitrios Kostopoulos is board certified in clinical electrophysiology. He is a leading, world-renowned expert in myofascial pain, and he has more than 30 years of clinical experience and over 20 years in electrophysiology testing. When he was younger, he had a revelation, and from that point on, he had discovered that he wanted to impact the medical field. Dr. Kostopoulos believes that as healthcare professionals, we must show appreciation for those around us.