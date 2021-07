There is more than one way to sell your home in today’s energized market. If you have the time, energy and means to get your home move-in ready, this will naturally get you the highest possible price. However, if the thought of cleaning out years or sometimes decades of accumulated belongings, shopping for materials, hiring contractors, and even moving out while the work is being done to get your home ready is overwhelming, there is another way. Literally, pack your suitcase, take what you want and move on with the next chapter of your life by selling to someone who can do it all for you.