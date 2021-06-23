Cancel
Rio Blanco County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Routt by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 14:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Routt RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 201 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 201 Routt Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds this afternoon.

