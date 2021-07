Breaking his silence. Jamie Spears responded to Britney Spears court hearing, where she said that he “should be in jail” for her “abusive” conservatorship. TMZ reported on Wednesday, June 30, that Jamie, who has been the conservator over Britney’s $80 million estate since her conservatorship started in 2008, filed legal documents denying that he has had any involvement in Britney’s “personal” conservatorship for the past two years. In the documents, Jamie claimed that “he has been cut off from communicating” with Britney and hasn’t spoken to her in years.