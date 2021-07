HOUSTON (CW39) More and more people are moving to Houston, which means they might not know the rules and laws for setting off fireworks. You are NOT allowed to ignite fireworks anywhere in the city limits of Houston. According to the city’s website, The use of fireworks are not only illegal in the City and parts of the County but they are also are very dangerous. The City will continue to enforce, in compliance with state law, fire and safety regulations within the city. … The fines are anywhere from $500 – $2000 for each individual firework.