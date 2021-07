Citigroup Inc. joined rivals including UBS Group AG in touting its flexible work policies as a tool that will offer a competitive edge in recruiting and retaining top staff. The lender’s employees will have the option of working from home at least part time, investment banking co-head Manolo Falco said at a virtual press briefing on Wednesday. That will set the bank apart from some U.S. rivals that are taking a more hard-line approach to remote work, he said, naming JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.