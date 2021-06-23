Cancel
Buying Cars

Toyota Suffered Huge Losses in This Contest for Best Family Cars of 2021

Automotive review sites frequently have conflicting opinions about makes and models. Whether it’s Toyota versus Honda or Ford versus Chevy, everyone has a favorite. A recent example is Good Housekeeping’s “The Best New Family Cars of 2021.” Despite numerous other vehicle reviews touting the Camry as the best midsize sedan for nearly a decade and a half, GH snubbed it and every other Toyota model except one. What gives?

