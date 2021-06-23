Cancel
Dallas, TX

Mark Cuban’s New Concert Venue Getting Ready to Open in Dallas

It was supposed to open in March of 2020, right when concerts were getting cancelled across the world. Always nice to see a brand new venue opening up to enjoy a concert at. Looks like the most state of the art one in Dallas will be owned by Mark Cuban who also owns the Dallas Mavericks. The HiFi Dallas is located at 1323 North Stemmons Freeway right next to the Dallas Mavericks practice facility. Not too far away from American Airlines Center.

929nin.com
I have to say, one of these guys 100% deserves to be banned. The other two...things just didn't work out. So I am a massive Dallas Mavericks fan and whoever owns Shenaniganz in Rockwall is as well. Just like me, they like to hold a grudge. They have banned three former Dallas Mavericks from their restaurant. DeAndre Jordan, Rajon Rondo, and Lamar Odom. Each having their own history with the team.