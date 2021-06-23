Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Microsoft will soon stop guaranteeing full refunds for Cyberpunk 2077

Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft will stop offering full refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6. This overturns the company’s decision to offer refunds for the game after its release. The issue-plagued launch of Cyberpunk 2077 led to some unprecedented action from two major console manufacturers. Sony had the game taken down from the PlayStation Store while Microsoft instead began offering full refunds of the game to anyone who purchased it. However, as time has gone on and Cyberpunk 2077 has inevitably gotten to be more playable on consoles, those actions are being scaledback.

www.digitaltrends.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Console#The Playstation Store#Projekt Red#Playstation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cyberpunk 2077
News Break
SONY
Related
TV & Videoswindowscentral.com

You'll soon be able to stream Microsoft Teams to YouTube and Twitch

Microsoft Teams will soon support Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP). RTMP support makes it easier to stream content onto platforms such as YouTube or Twitch. Support for RTMP could roll out to Microsoft Teams as soon as July 2021. Microsoft Teams will soon have an easy way to stream content to...
Video GamesNME

Microsoft will soon allow Xbox Series X|S games to be played on Xbox One

Among the many announcements Microsoft made during their recent E3 showcase, one that was buried in a blog post and barely even touched upon during the main show was that they will be bringing future Xbox Series X and S console exclusives to the previous generation of consoles, using the power of their Xbox Cloud Gaming service. And we don’t blame them for skipping over this news quickly, it was a packed show full of games that, admittedly, were mostly coming in 2022. However, there are two titles coming this year that, while also coming to PC or already available there, will be console exclusives for the latest generation of Xbox, namely ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ and ‘Forza Horizon 5’.
SoftwareUbergizmo

How To Take Full Page Screenshots In Microsoft Edge

Microsoft’s browser efforts have come a long way from the days of Internet Explorer. With Windows 10, Microsoft has shipped the platform with a new browser called Edge, which they later revamped and rebuilt using Chromium. This means that in terms of webpage and browser extension compatibility, it is right up there with Chrome.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.23 released, full patch notes revealed

CD Projekt RED has released Patch 1.23 for Cyberpunk 2077. In addition, the team revealed its full release notes, detailing all the improvements, fixes and changes that it has made. Going into more details, Update 1.23 packs numerous crash fixes in animations, UI, scene, physics and gameplay systems. It also...
TechnologyTechRadar

Microsoft wants to stop you crumbling under the weight of remote working

Microsoft will soon deploy a range of new features for employee engagement platform Viva designed to stave off the negative effects of remote working. Unveiled during a virtual event on the future of work, the new Viva features include a series of guided meditations and mindful exercises, which users will be able to access via Microsoft Teams starting later this month. The meditation sessions are developed by mental wellness company Headspace and are supposed to help workers begin their day on the right foot.
ComicsComicBook

Studio Trigger May Give Update on Cyberpunk 2077 Anime Soon

Cyberpunk 2077 as a video game by CD Projekt has seen its fair share of controversy, with copies of the game being so buggy on some consoles that it had to be pulled from digital stores such as Sony's Playstation Store, but that isn't stopping the streaming service of Netflix from diving into this technologically advanced world via an upcoming anime series. While no footage has been released by Studio TRIGGER, the legendary studio that revealed they'd be bringing the video game adaptation to the world of anime, it seems as though that might change with the upcoming Anime Expo 2021 event.
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Logitech will soon launch the first Microsoft Teams-certified true wireless earbuds

Microsoft today announced that Logitech will soon announce the first Teams-certified true wireless earbuds. This Teams-certified earbuds will be available in both Graphite and Rose colors and will deliver an always-on Teams experience from your mobile device or desktop. When we reached out to Logitech to get more info on these earbuds, we only got the following response:
Video Gamesvg247.com

You have until July to claim your Cyberpunk 2077 refunds on Xbox

Microsoft has confirmed that its Cyberpunk 2077 refund scheme is reverting to the company’s more standard refund policy for digitally-purchased games on Xbox in July. Since December 2020, Xbox has been offering refunds to disgruntled Cyberpunk 2077 players consumers on Xbox who purchased the game on the Microsoft Store, which is against the company’s usual stance of seeing digital sales on the platform as final.
ComputersGhacks Technology News

Microsoft is trying to stop the distribution of the leaked Windows 11 ISO using DMCA

A development version of Microsoft's next version of Windows, Windows 11, leaked earlier this month. It did not take long for the leaked copy to go viral. People from all over the world downloaded it from websites, P2P networks and other sources, and information about Windows 11 started to appear on social media sites, in forums, and on tech sites.
Softwareinputmag.com

Microsoft is bringing full Android apps to Windows

After years of flirting, Today, during its Windows 11 unveiling event, Microsoft announced that it would be bringing full Android apps to Windows. In addition to running full, native Android apps, Microsoft will also be adding them to the Microsoft Windows Store included in the new OS thanks to integration with Amazon’s app store. These apps will function similar with Windows apps and can be snapped to parts of the screen or pinned to the taskbar alongside traditional apps.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Microsoft Teams will soon give you more control over how you work

Microsoft is working on a new feature for Teams that will give users greater control and flexibility when handling Office files shared via the collaboration platform. As per a new entry to the company’s product roadmap, users will soon be able to dictate the platform on which Word, Excel and PowerPoint files are launched when opened through the Teams client.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft Teams will soon have the ability to pin chat messages

Microsoft Teams will soon have the ability to pin chat messages. With this new feature, you can pin a Teams chat message to provide the chat members with quick access to important content. Pinning will help your team stay in sync on what’s and relevant in a timely manner. This...
Softwarephoronix.com

Microsoft Announces Windows 11 - Benchmarks Against Linux To Begin Soon

As expected this morning Microsoft officially lifted the curtain on Windows 11 as the latest evolutionary step to their operating system past Windows 10. Windows 11 brings a redesigned Start Menu and other design improvements, some of which was previously shown off for the since-canned Windows 10X. Besides evolving the...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Cyberpunk 2077: Xbox One-Time Refund Policy Ending in July

Microsoft has announced that the next July 6th will end the exceptional rebate program for Cyberpunk 2077, whose return policy was different from any other video game due to performance issues and errors recognized by CD Projekt RED. The measure, adopted on December 18, represented a extraordinary magnification so that unsatisfied buyers of the work could return the title regardless of the reason after your purchase in digital format.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Cyberpunk 2077: MS Store 'expanded' refund window closing July 6th

Microsoft will be reverting back to its standard digital game refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077. Over on the Microsoft Store, (thanks, IGN), an update reads, "The team at CD Projekt Red continues to work hard to improve the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox players and has made a number of updates. Given these updates, Microsoft will be returning to our standard digital game refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6 for both new and existing purchases."
Computerswindowsreport.com

Microsoft Surface network adapter not working [Full Fix]

Many users reported that their Microsoft Surface network adapter is not working, so they can't access the Internet at all. The best way to fix this issue is to update your drivers with reliable driver updater software. Another way to solve the problem is by using an older version of...
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft Teams will soon fix this annoying issue on video calls

Microsoft plans to add a toggle to Microsoft Teams to flip how your video feed looks. Right now, your video feed appears mirrored for yourself while not being mirrored for others, which can cause confusion. Some report a bug that causes the mirrored image to appear for people on the...
SoftwareRedmondmag.com

Microsoft Adds Stop-Gap Tool, but Still Plans To End Exchange Online Basic Authentication

Microsoft on Wednesday announced another update on its plans to end the use of Basic Authentication with the Exchange Online e-mail messaging service. Microsoft just plans to turn off Basic Authentication for Exchange Online when it can detect that it's not being actively used by a tenant. Microsoft isn't planning to turn off Basic Authentication in cases where it's actively being used.