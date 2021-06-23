Microsoft will soon stop guaranteeing full refunds for Cyberpunk 2077
Microsoft will stop offering full refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6. This overturns the company's decision to offer refunds for the game after its release. The issue-plagued launch of Cyberpunk 2077 led to some unprecedented action from two major console manufacturers. Sony had the game taken down from the PlayStation Store while Microsoft instead began offering full refunds of the game to anyone who purchased it. However, as time has gone on and Cyberpunk 2077 has inevitably gotten to be more playable on consoles, those actions are being scaledback.