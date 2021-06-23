Microsoft will soon stop guaranteeing full refunds for Cyberpunk 2077

Among the many announcements Microsoft made during their recent E3 showcase, one that was buried in a blog post and barely even touched upon during the main show was that they will be bringing future Xbox Series X and S console exclusives to the previous generation of consoles, using the power of their Xbox Cloud Gaming service. And we don’t blame them for skipping over this news quickly, it was a packed show full of games that, admittedly, were mostly coming in 2022. However, there are two titles coming this year that, while also coming to PC or already available there, will be console exclusives for the latest generation of Xbox, namely ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ and ‘Forza Horizon 5’.