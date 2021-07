According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, long-time Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle is leaving the organization. Carlisle also issued the following statement to ESPN: “After a number of in-person conversations with Mark Cuban over the last week, today I informed him that I will not be returning as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. This was solely my decision. My family and I have had an amazing 12-year experience working with great people in a great city. It has been an honor to work alongside Mark, Cynt, Donnie, Fin, Keith, Dirk, JKidd and every player and assistant coach I’ve had here. Dallas will always be home, but I am excited about the next chapter of my coaching career.”